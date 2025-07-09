Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja purchased 21,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This trade represents a 47.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.3%

SEM stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Mizuho began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SEM

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.