Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cleanspark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cleanspark by 207.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC bought a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cleanspark by 39.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CLSK opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

