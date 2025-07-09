Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ovintiv worth $27,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,272,000 after purchasing an additional 451,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ovintiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,265,000 after acquiring an additional 683,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,816,000 after acquiring an additional 501,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.