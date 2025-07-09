Owen Britton Jennings Sells 1,050 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $72,723.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,249,016.24. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Owen Britton Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,185 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $142,025.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,580 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $200,193.60.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Owen Britton Jennings sold 11,556 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $651,989.52.

Block Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

