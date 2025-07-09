Owen Britton Jennings Sells 1,050 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $72,723.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 277,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,249,016.24. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Owen Britton Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,185 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $142,025.00.
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,580 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $200,193.60.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Owen Britton Jennings sold 11,556 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $651,989.52.
Block Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
