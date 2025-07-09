Paradigm Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Paradigm Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Shares of TKO opened at C$4.70 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.18.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$235,060.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

