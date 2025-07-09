Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.01. 1,006,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 289,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price target on Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Paysign from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Paysign had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paysign news, Director Daniel R. Henry bought 10,084 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $50,016.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 129,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,224.64. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,662,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,430. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,877 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Paysign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysign by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paysign by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paysign by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

