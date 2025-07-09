Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.