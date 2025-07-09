Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires £148.81 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £148.81 ($202.30).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Andrew Briggs acquired 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($201.36).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

PHNX opened at GBX 635.50 ($8.64) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 475.20 ($6.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 668 ($9.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 635.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 566.02. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 565 ($7.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

