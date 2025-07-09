PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

