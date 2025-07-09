Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Chime Financial Stock Performance

About Chime Financial

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

