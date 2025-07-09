Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 14th (NASDAQ:PLMKU)

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 14th. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PLMKU opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMKU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp, IV in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV during the first quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV during the first quarter worth approximately $2,525,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Company Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

