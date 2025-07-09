PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB) vs. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Profitability

This table compares PMGC and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMGC N/A -77.80% -59.17% Antelope Enterprise Holdings L N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PMGC and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMGC $1.71 million 1.86 -$6.25 million ($433.87) -0.01 Antelope Enterprise Holdings L $98.77 million 0.04 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PMGC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antelope Enterprise Holdings L.

22.2% of PMGC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PMGC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PMGC has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L beats PMGC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMGC

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

