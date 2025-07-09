Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) vs. Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Financial Analysis

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) and Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Powell Industries and Murata Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries 16.00% 35.43% 18.87% Murata Manufacturing 13.41% 9.07% 7.76%

Risk and Volatility

Powell Industries has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murata Manufacturing has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Powell Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murata Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Powell Industries pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murata Manufacturing pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Powell Industries has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

89.8% of Powell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Murata Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Powell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powell Industries and Murata Manufacturing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries $1.01 billion 2.58 $149.85 million $14.23 15.21 Murata Manufacturing $11.45 billion 2.35 $1.54 billion $0.41 17.61

Murata Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Industries. Powell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murata Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Powell Industries and Murata Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50 Murata Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Powell Industries presently has a consensus price target of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.17%. Given Powell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Powell Industries is more favorable than Murata Manufacturing.

Summary

Powell Industries beats Murata Manufacturing on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts. The company also provide field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification and repair, spare parts, retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems, and replacement circuit breakers for switchgear. It serves onshore and offshore production, liquefied natural gas facilities and terminals, pipelines, refineries, and petrochemical plants, as well as electric utility, light rail traction power, mining and metals, pulp and paper, data centers and other municipal, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also offers Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges; and provides silver oxide battery. In addition, the company provides connectivity, Wifi sensing, IOT, AI, and RFID solutions. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare, medical, personal electronics applications, and other sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

