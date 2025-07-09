Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,964 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $29,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

