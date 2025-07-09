Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,367 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $27,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $168,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810,191 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232,561 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

