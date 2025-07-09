Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,458 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

