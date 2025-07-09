Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,799 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $26,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ES opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

