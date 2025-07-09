Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 203,420 Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $28,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 41.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.3%

MTH opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

View Our Latest Report on MTH

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.