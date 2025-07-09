Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,488 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $29,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Badger Meter by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $238.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.26. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

