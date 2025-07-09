Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,280 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Matson worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Matson alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Matson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Matson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Matson stock opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

View Our Latest Report on MATX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,196.80. The trade was a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,811.28. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.