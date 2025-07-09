Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 327.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FMC alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $5,573,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Barclays increased their target price on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. FMC Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.