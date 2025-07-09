Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of United Airlines worth $26,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in United Airlines by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UAL opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

