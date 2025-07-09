Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,132,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 612,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This trade represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

