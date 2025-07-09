Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,494 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

