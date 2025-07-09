Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 987,408 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 9,709.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,408 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after buying an additional 701,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 307,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after buying an additional 203,245 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after buying an additional 317,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after buying an additional 172,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $47.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $197,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 288,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,502,703.52. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,396,237 shares in the company, valued at $46,899,600.83. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,572 shares of company stock worth $5,373,706. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

