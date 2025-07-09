Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 42,409.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,148 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $23,866,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $4,026,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,026,549.40. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,791.45. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,810 shares of company stock worth $31,734,215. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $247.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 233.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

