Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 117.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 9.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 222,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Stock Down 0.4%

Fortive stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.