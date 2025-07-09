Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $171.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

