Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 2,821 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,713.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,221,928.34. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $341,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:BFS opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 160.54%.

Saul Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.