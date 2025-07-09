Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Avantor worth $25,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Avantor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

NYSE AVTR opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

