Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Flex worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Flex alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flex by 7,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 0.4%

FLEX opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,686,299.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,312 shares in the company, valued at $61,362,673.12. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 6,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $309,983.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 303,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,347.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.