Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of HPE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

