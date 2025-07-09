Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

