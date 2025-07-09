Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 132.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 358,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $123,325.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,013.68. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 403,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,050.40. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,186 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYTK stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

