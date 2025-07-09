Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.8%

DTM opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $68.88 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

About DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

