Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.05 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Crown worth $24,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $9,437,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Crown by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 255,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Crown stock opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $109.12. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

View Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.