Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.74 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $24,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 29.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $160.23 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $191.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

