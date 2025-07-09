Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.54 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $25,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

