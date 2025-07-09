Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.59 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 669.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 36.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

