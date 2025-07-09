Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.48 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $2,649,707.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,947.57. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,975 shares of company stock worth $7,112,920. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.