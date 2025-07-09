Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.88 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of TopBuild worth $29,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $357.32 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.75.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.22.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

