Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ADM opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

