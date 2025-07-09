Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $25,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,453,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 219,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.