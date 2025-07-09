Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,147,000 after purchasing an additional 176,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $216,223,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.0%

ZBH opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

