Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

