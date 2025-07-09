Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $27.05 Million Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,725,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,244 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $24,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,060,000 after buying an additional 79,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,991,000 after purchasing an additional 908,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

