Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

