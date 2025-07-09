Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,120 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $275.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $106.03 and a twelve month high of $282.99.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

