Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 32,208 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $29,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 235,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.10. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSTL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $26,598.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,973.04. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.