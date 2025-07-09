Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50,385 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,903,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,922 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,496,000 after purchasing an additional 382,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,157,000 after buying an additional 471,958 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

